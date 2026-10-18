CDC Sends ‘Disease Detective’ to Pennsylvania amid Measles Outbreak

A federal health official is being sent to Pennsylvania to investigate and help curb the outbreak of measles, an illness that is highly contagious.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a “disease detective” with the Epidemic Intelligence Service will arrive in Pennsylvania later this week, NBC News reported Thursday.

Health officials and county coroners in the state reported six people diagnosed with measles have died since August, the article continued:

The CDC has acknowledged two of the deaths on its measles outbreak website, saying the other measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania are “under review.” “CDC will continue working closely with Pennsylvania health officials to provide the expertise and support needed to respond to the outbreak and protect public health,” a CDC spokesperson wrote in an email Thursday, adding that director Dr. Erica Schwartz recommends the MMR vaccine “as the most effective way to prevent measles and protect against infection.”

According to 11 Alive, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office reported the sixth death.

A reporter for the outlet said, “It was a 39-year-old woman who had not been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. The coroner’s office said the primary cause of death was a probable acute cardiac event due to possible complications of the measles. Heart complications from measles can occur, but are not common,” noting state health officials are working with the coroner to investigate:

The majority of illnesses have been in the counties of Lancaster, Mifflin, and Chester, per ABC 6, noting that over 1,200 people have fallen ill with the disease in the state.

“Measles is highly contagious. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people who come into close contact with that person will become infected if they are not protected. The best protection against measles is MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine provides long-lasting protection against measles,” the CDC’s website read.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website said Friday there had been 121 new cases in the past seven days, and 33 percent of patients were under 18 years old. The outbreak prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) in early October to declare a state disaster emergency as cases across the United States surged, Breitbart News reported.

The CDC previously sent teams to help states dealing with the illness, including Kansas, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, per the NBC article.