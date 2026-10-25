Community members are relieved no one was hurt Saturday when a reported explosion at the Quaker Oats plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, resulted in a massive fire.

Officials said every worker was accounted for after the incident happened at the plant that is the world’s largest milling facility, Fox Business reported Sunday.

Video footage showed the side of the building on fire with black smoke billowing into the sky:

“At approximately 4:45 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police and Fire were dispatched by Joint Communications Agency personnel to an explosion in the 400 block of 2nd Street Southeast. This is the Quaker Oats building. Cedar Rapids Fire Department personnel located what appears to be evidence of an explosion and subsequent fire,” the fire department said in a social media post. “As of 5:30 p.m., all plant workers have been accounted for. Firefighting operations continue and more information will be made available when possible,” the agency concluded:

More firefighters from Marion, Hiawatha, and Linn County were also called in to help quell the fire that shocked residents.

The fire reportedly happened in an area of the building where few employees were working at the time, according to Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell.

The blaze occurred on the back of the building that faces away from I-380, according to KCRG. “PepsiCo. Foods US, which owns the plant, said in a statement Saturday, ‘This evening a fire started at the Quaker facility in Cedar Rapids. Details of how the fire started will be investigated. We can confirm all employees are accounted for and we are grateful to the first responders who continue to operate at the facility,'” the outlet reported.

A community member who spoke with reporters expressed how he felt when he saw the blaze and how important the plant is to everyone who lives in the area.

“Terror, sadness, worry. Explosions are bad, fires are bad. Quaker Oats is a staple of this town so, we don’t want them to blow up,” Dan Gardner stated.

No firefighters were hurt while working to put out the flames and it remained unclear what caused the reported explosion, however, authorities are still investigating.

O’Donnell said, “The headline here, though, no injuries, thank God. No injuries, all accounted for.”