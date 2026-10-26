A four-year-old Highland cow named Maggie who evaded her owners and police for several days in Carmel, New York, was finally captured safely over the weekend.
The red-colored cow escaped from Little Cabin’s Farm on Tuesday and decided she did not want to return home for several days, the New York Post reported Sunday.
Numerous Putnam County residents tried to help corral her as she trotted along the edges of roadways, but their attempts to help ultimately failed.
One video taken by a driver showed police officers trying to catch Maggie who bounded away from them. She appeared quite brave as she wove in and out of vehicles stopped on the roadway.
At one point, an individual who appeared to be an officer tried to lasso Maggie who ran in the opposite direction:
The Post article said the lasso attempts eventually helped corral her. She has since been reunited safely with her calf.
The Highland cow, better known in Scotland as the “Highland coo,” is one of the oldest registered breeds of cattle, according to the Highland Cattle Society’s website:
The Highland breed of cattle has a long and distinguished ancestry, not only in its homeland of western Scotland, but also in many far-flung parts of the world. It is one of the oldest registered breeds of cattle in the world and one of Britain’s oldest, most distinctive and best-known breeds.
Written records go back to the 18th century and the Highland Cattle Herd Book, first published in 1885, lists every pedigree since that time. With a long, thick, flowing coat of rich hair and majestic sweeping horns, the Highlander breed has remained largely unchanged over the centuries. Although the classic image of a Highland cow today is red they also come in other shades including yellow, brindle, dun, white and also black, the breed’s original colour.
In a social media post, the farm said “The great Carmel cow adventure has officially come to an end! After days of searching, sleepless nights, and one final cowboy-style chase, Maggie is safely home Little Cabin’s Farm.”
“A HUGE thank you to the police officers and our wonderful community for all the help, love, and support! Once Maggie settles in, she’ll be welcoming visitors! Stay tuned to our social media pages for updates!” the post read.
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