A four-year-old Highland cow named Maggie who evaded her owners and police for several days in Carmel, New York, was finally captured safely over the weekend.

The red-colored cow escaped from Little Cabin’s Farm on Tuesday and decided she did not want to return home for several days, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Numerous Putnam County residents tried to help corral her as she trotted along the edges of roadways, but their attempts to help ultimately failed.

One video taken by a driver showed police officers trying to catch Maggie who bounded away from them. She appeared quite brave as she wove in and out of vehicles stopped on the roadway.

At one point, an individual who appeared to be an officer tried to lasso Maggie who ran in the opposite direction:

The Post article said the lasso attempts eventually helped corral her. She has since been reunited safely with her calf.