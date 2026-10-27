Police officers were called to a youth soccer game in Florida on Saturday — not because one of the players was too good, but because of his parents’ allegedly disruptive behavior.

The family has continued to claim their child was targeted because he was better than the other children on the field, but police body camera footage revealed a different story, OutKick reported Tuesday.

The incident happened at a city soccer field in Winter Park where a league director said the child scored several goals but allegedly pushed other children on the field so he tried to tell the child to stop.

The i9 Sports league director, identified as Thomas Hayes, said he swapped out the young players so everyone could have a chance to play.

However, he said, “They don’t like that, they tell me I’m ignorant, I’m this, I’m that, blah blah blah. So I went over there again a few minutes ago. The kid was pushing again, right? So I called the refs.” He then claimed the parents were unhappy about it, created a scene, and argued with the other parents.

The boy’s mother, Martasia Griffin, alleged, “They’re mad at my son because he actually played soccer. So they’re literally kicking him out of this place because he’s good at soccer.” However, an officer told the woman, “He specifically mentioned that your son is very good but he doesn’t like how the parents become aggressive when they try to do different coaching.”

In a video clip showing the child on the field, a man behind the camera claimed, “They called the police on a three-year-old because he’s too good,” per ABC News.

Police detailed the initial report in a social media post Monday: