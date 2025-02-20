Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has deputized 600 State Department employees to assist in immigration enforcement.

Sec. Noem released a statement on Tuesday published by the Washington Examiner, saying, “Under President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security will use every tool and resource available to secure our border and get criminal illegal aliens out of our country,” said Secretary Noem. “The safety of American citizens comes first.”

DHS added that employees of the IRS and the Department of Justice have also been deputized for the immigration effort to “fulfill President Trump’s promise to the American people to carry out mass deportations.”

Last week, Noem explained the reassignment of the IRS agents in a post to X.

“Instead of having Biden’s 87,000 IRS agents take more money from Americans, I have requested that they help taxpayers SAVE money by helping ICE round up criminal illegal aliens for deportation,” Noem said on X.

Noem said she would use the IRS criminal investigators to track down the financial dealings of human-traffickers who bring in illegals to take American jobs.

It was not the first time DHS has reached out to other agencies and to assign help to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation duties. In a previous memo, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms were also tasked with giving a helping hand to ICE.

Late in January, DHS sent a memo to other agencies detailing its “essential” needs.

“Thanks to the last Administration’s open border policies, we’ve seen violent criminals and gang members terrorize American communities,” a DHS spokesperson said at the time in a statement. “Today’s action empowers law enforcement officials at the DOJ to help identify and apprehend aliens who have illegally come into our country.”

