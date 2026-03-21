Sarah Sanders on Being Asked to Leave a Restaurant: ‘It’s the Normal Versus the Crazy’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Sarah Sanders (R-AR) reacted to reports that she was asked to leave The Croissanterie, a Little Rock, AR, restaurant after her lunch last week.

“Well, first off, you know, I remember interviewing you when this happened the last time and I said, ‘I’m sorry,'” host Sean Hannity said. “You’re the governor of the state. Now, my understanding is you ate lunch. I believe it was lunch. Then you paid the bill, you tipped them, and then they told you to get the hell out. Is that right?”

Sanders replied, “You’re right. Unfortunately, I was there with two other moms. And as you know as well as anybody, Sean, the battle in this country is no longer between the left versus the right. It’s the normal versus the crazy. And unfortunately, we saw a little bit of the crazy come out last week in my home state of Arkansas. But the good news is that the vast majority of people across this country, they love God, they love their families, they love America, and they do not represent that small group that we had to experience and endure last week.”

“I think my state is one of the most hospitable in the country,” she continued. “I’m proud to be the governor of Arkansas. I love our people. I think we have some of the most amazing people you will find anywhere. And we’re not going to let a small group ruin a great reputation or dictate the rules or what it looks like to be from Arkansas or to be an American. And so, we’re going to continue to try to treat people with kindness the way that we want to be treated, hold our heads high, and ignore the haters and the touch of crazy when we encounter it wherever we are.”

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