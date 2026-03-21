Robert Mueller, Former FBI Director, Special Counsel For Russiagate Hoax, Dies at 81

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Robert Mueller, who also served as the Special Counsel for the RussiaGate hoax investigation, died at 81, according to multiple reports.

Mueller’s family issued a statement in which they shared that Mueller had “passed away” Friday evening, the Associated Press reported.

Mueller, who became the director of the FBI in September 2001, served under “presidents of both political parties.” While at the FBI, “Mueller set about almost immediately overhauling the bureau’s mission to meet the law enforcement needs of the 21st century”:

At the FBI, Mueller set about almost immediately overhauling the bureau’s mission to meet the law enforcement needs of the 21st century, beginning his 12-year tenure just one week before the Sept. 11 attacks and serving across presidents of both political parties. He was nominated by Republican President George W. Bush. The cataclysmic event instantaneously switched the bureau’s top priority from solving domestic crime to preventing terrorism, a shift that imposed an almost impossibly difficult standard on Mueller and the rest of the federal government: preventing 99 out of 100 terrorist plots wasn’t good enough.

“Two people familiar with the matter” also told MS NOW that Mueller had died Friday. The people told the outlet that “the cause of death was not immediately known.”

In 2025, Mueller’s family issued a statement to the New York Times that he had been “diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021.”

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021,” Mueller’s family explained. “He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022.”

Mueller was also known for his role as special counsel into the investigation regarding Russia allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and now-President Donald Trump.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump responded to the news of Mueller’s death, stating that he was “glad he’s dead.”

“Robert Mueller just died,” Trump wrote. “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

