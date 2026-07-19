Brazil Extradites Bangladesh Man to U.S. to Face Human Smuggling Charges

Brazilian authorities have extradited a man from Bangladesh to the U.S. to face charges for his alleged role in smuggling illegal aliens into the U.S.

Brazil sent Saifullah Al-Mamun, 39, to the U.S. on July 8 to face charges of being part of the human smuggling organization. Prosecutors said that Al-Mamun, along with Mohamad Milon Hossain, 46 and Moktar Hossain, 38, both of Bangladesh, spent years smuggling illegal aliens into the U.S., according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors say that the three men operated out of São Paulo, Brazil, to arrange for illegal transportation to the U.S. from Brazil, South America, Central America, and Mexico. They organized central stations for illegals to gather while they waited for transport to the U.S. The illegal aliens reportedly paid as much as ten thousand dollars apiece for Al-Mamun and his cohorts to send them to America.

Prosecutors say that Al-Mamun sent the illegal migrants to an area in Mexico close to the Rio Grande River where they were instructed on how and where to ford the river to sneak into Texas.

“Al-Mamun is charged with conspiracy to bring an alien to the United States, multiple counts of bringing an alien to the United States for financial gain, and conspiracy to encourage and induce an alien to enter the United States,” the DOJ said. If convicted on all counts, he could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Brazilian authorities arrested Al-Mamun on October 31, 2019, in connection with the human smuggling ring. Brazilian and U.S. authorities have been negotiating since 2019 to extradite the suspect to the U.S. after he was indicted in the U.S. over the human smuggling case.

Al-Mamun’s co-conspirators, Mohamad Milon Hossain and Moktar Hossain, pleaded guilty to charges of human smuggling in 2021 and were sentenced to 46 months each in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix led the investigation with assistance from HSI Laredo, HSI offices in Washington, DC, Brazil and Colombia, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service and international law enforcement partners.

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