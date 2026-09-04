In just over a year, the foreign-born population in the United States has declined by 2.9 million amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, according to Census Bureau numbers reviewed by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

An analysis of the numbers by the CIS adds that the population of illegal migrants has declined by an “unprecedented” amount.

“Since January 2025 when President Trump took office the government’s monthly household survey, officially called the Current Population Survey (CPS), shows an unprecedented 2.9 million decline in the foreign-born population — naturalized citizens, lawful permanent residents, long-term temporary visitors, and illegal immigrants. We preliminarily estimate that the illegal immigrant population has fallen 2.3 million,” CIS writes.

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But while the massive drop in the number of foreign-born residents is notable, it still is only a small portion of the estimated 8.3 million that were allowed into the country during the Joe Biden presidency. “We preliminarily estimate that the illegal immigrant population may have declined 2.3 million, from 15.8 million in January of 2025 to 13.5 million in July of 2026. The net change reflects new arrivals offset by deportations, voluntary emigration, legalizations, and natural mortality,” according to the report.

The numbers also show that immigration was at a relative zero percent during the last year, the first time that has been recorded since the 1930s.

About forty-four percent of those who left the country were working-age adults. The rest were non-working family members and children.

CIS also pointed out the bulk of those leaving the country are migrants from Latin America who arrived in the U.S. after 1980.

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“The bottom line is that the household survey shows a huge decline in the foreign-born, which seems to be due primarily to a dramatic decrease in the number of illegal immigrants in the country,” CIS said in its conclusion.

“We have no evidence that immigrants are not responding to the CPS,” the group added. “But even if half of the decline in the overall foreign-born population or in the illegal immigrant population is due to an increased unwillingness on their part to participate in the survey, it would still be the case that the actual fall-off in their numbers is very large and could reasonably be described as unprecedented.”

Pro-illegal-alien activists dispute the CIS reading of the Census numbers, claiming that CIS is extrapolating too much because CPS does not measure the actual size of the population of foreigners in the U.S.

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