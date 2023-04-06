VIDEO – Woman Saves Injured Dog from Busy Interstate: ‘Angel on Earth’

Drivers on I-94 in Detroit, Michigan, recently helped save an injured German Shepherd when it became trapped on the roadway.

Debbie Allen was driving to work when she saw the dog and instantly knew it was up to her to protect it, according to a Pet Rescue Report published Wednesday.

Despite the danger, Allen stopped her car and got out as traffic around her came to a standstill. The dog ran from her out of fear, but Allen was not deterred.

She and another person eventually secured the dog and stayed with it until help arrived in the form of the Michigan State Police and leaders with Michigan Humane Detroit.

Video footage shows Allen sitting on the pavement next to the frightened and exhausted dog who did not move when someone placed a leash around its neck:

@petermaxwelltv Some might consider Debbie Allen a hero but she says she’s only a “human being.” She risked her own life to save this German Shepard on Westbound I-94 & Cadieux this morning while on her way to meet a client for work. But God had other plans for Debbie. My story coming up later today on @wxyzdetroit #dogrescue #germanshepard #michiganstatepolice #detroithumanesociety Posted by CrimeInTheD on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Allen reached out and urged the animal to get up and walk. She did this while cars and semi-trucks passed by on either side of the roadway.

An official eventually picked up the dog and got it safely off the roadway.

People might call Allen a hero, but she said she is “only a human being,” CrimeInTheD quoted her as saying.

Although the dog was not microchipped, it had reportedly been well taken care of and had good manners. Therefore, it was possible it had simply escaped from home.

Now, it is up to officials to try and locate the pup’s owners.

Social media users voiced their relief regarding the positive outcome and lavished Allen with praise. One person wrote, “Glad they were both not hurt, God bless her. Poor thing was so scared.”

“Love this! She is a Angel on earth,” another commented.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), German Shepherds are known for being courageous, confident, and smart.

The working dogs were developed in Germany and are descended from traditional herding and farm dogs, per Britannica.

“Noted for intelligence, alertness, and loyalty, the German Shepherd is used as a guide dog for the blind and as a watchdog and also serves in police and military roles,” the site reads.