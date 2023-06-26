PHOTO: ‘Incredibly Smart’ Dog Collects 155 Lost Frisbees for Good Cause

A dog in Moundsville, West Virginia, has been busy, collecting tons of lost frisbees for a good cause.

When Kelly Mason was enjoying a walk one day with her beloved dog, Daisy, the Labrador retriever suddenly halted, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Daisy’s nose went up into the air, and seconds later, she bolted toward a wooded area while on a long leash.

Her owner was initially confused about what she found, but when Daisy emerged carrying a Frisbee golf disc, the purpose of her doggie errand became clear.

Looking for your disc!? Daisy may have found it! Daisy has found over 130 disc golf discs at Grand Vue Park! Next week… Posted by Grand Vue Park on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Mason kept the disc because she did not want to leave it in the woods. However, she had no idea that was the start of Daisy’s game of finding the items used for disc golf.

Grand Vue Park has two courses, therefore, someone must have lost the disc in the woods. On later trips to the area, Daisy kept doing the same thing.

“That nose would go up in the air, and I knew she was going to take off and go for it,” Mason explained.

According to the American Kennel Club, Labrador retrievers are active, friendly, and outgoing dogs, known as the traditional waterdogs of Newfoundland, and work as duck retrievers and fishermen’s mates.

Daisy’s discs piled up until Mason’s friend suggested she sell them as a fundraiser, all 155.

Grand Vue Park later highlighted Daisy’s quirky hobby on social media and said the discs not claimed by September will be sold during a one-day sale to benefit the park’s disc golf courses.

The park’s assistant general manager, Ben Bolock, told the Post he believes Daisy can smell the plastic discs, adding, “She’s an incredibly smart dog.”

Mason and Bolock have also planned to allow those whose names are on the found discs to pick them up and be given the opportunity to donate to the Marshall County Animal Rescue League.

Mason is very proud of her beloved pet, who is training to be a therapy dog, and said, “Whenever I see that nose get busy, I know that Daisy will be on the move. She’s a retriever — it’s what she was born to do.”

One social media user who commented on the photo of Daisy sitting among her frisbees wrote, “I need Daisy for my caddy!”