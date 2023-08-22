A 19-year-old man trying to evade police was involved in a violent car crash in Belchertown, Massachusetts, on Sunday that killed him.

When a Massachusetts State Police trooper tried to pull the driver of a 2011 Nissan Altima over on Route 202 just before 9:00 p.m., the driver sped away, MassLive.com reported Monday.

Law enforcement said as the driver ran a red light at a nearby intersection, he failed to see a curve in the road and went off the roadway, hitting a bed of mulch that sent the vehicle flying.

The vehicle slammed into a rock wall, a tree, and a light pole and then ran into a Jeep outside a home on North Main Street. It stopped the moment it slammed into the house.

“The driver, an unidentified 19-year-old man, was ejected from the car at some point in the crash, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the MassLive.com report stated, noting the Nissan’s engine flew out of the car’s body and into another nearby residence, “landing through the brick exterior wall inside the home.”

One neighbor recalled hearing the commotion during an interview with WWLP, stating, “It was a loud sound. It was kind of amazing, actually. But you could tell something serious had happened.”

No one inside the homes was hurt, and no one else was inside the car when the wreck happened.

Video footage shows officials working the scene as neighbors watch:

Two people were inside one of the homes when the incident occurred, and one homeowner told Western Mass News, “I checked upstairs, and I looked in the bathroom, and I seen the motor smoking in the upstairs.”

He also said his mother-in-law was in the room a few minutes before the engine blasted through the wall:

Officials are still investigating the car crash, per MassLive.com.