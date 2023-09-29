A veteran and his wife are enjoying their mortgage-free home in Zebulon, North Carolina, thanks to some generous helpers.

Retired Army Captain Hans Mumm served his country as an intelligence officer, WRAL reported Thursday.

The outlet said he “oversaw the military program of wartime playing cards that featured the most-wanted Iraqis in 2003. He was medically discharged in 2010 after combat and multiple exposures of IED strikes took a toll on his health.”

The couple said they paid contractors to help build their house, but the contractors apparently took the money and ran without finishing the work.

When Lowe’s and the nonprofit group called Building Homes for Heroes heard their story, they decided to join forces to remedy the situation.

“@Lowes, you’re a true American hero! Your dedication to supporting our nation’s military families is truly inspiring. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of @USArmy Captain Hans Mumm and his wife. We salute you!” the nonprofit wrote in a social media post on Thursday. Images show well-wishers gathered outside the veteran’s house to enjoy the big day that meant so much to him and his family: @Lowes, you're a true American hero! Your dedication to supporting our nation's military families is truly inspiring. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of @USArmy Captain Hans Mumm and his wife. We salute you! #LowesHeroes #LowesMilitary pic.twitter.com/HjlCoSn9lt — Building Homes for Heroes (@BuildingHomes4H) September 28, 2023 In its reply to the post, Lowe’s said, “We are so happy to be a part of this.”

Mumm was handed the keys to the home during a ceremony on Thursday. While taking a tour of the residence, Mumm told CBS 17, “This is absolutely unbelievable. It is beautiful. Way beyond our expectations of a home.”

Photos taken in June show people writing kind messages on the home’s studs during construction:

Residents, vendors, and partners filled the frame of this @BuildingHomes4H house with blessings! Today, @USArmy Captain Hans Mumm is visiting his future mortgage-free forever home in Zebulon, NC. Such an unforgettable event for all involved! #BuildingHomes #SupportingVeterans… pic.twitter.com/N4ePSoNURV — Building Homes for Heroes (@BuildingHomes4H) June 27, 2023

The house is designed to accommodate Mumm’s injuries sustained while serving his country for over 16 years.

“In case he does, with all of his injuries, have to be wheelchair bound at some point, the house is already made so he can move around with ease,” Building Homes for Heroes’ Kim Valdyke explained.

The veteran and his family were overwhelmed with the gift, and Mumm said, “You understand why America really is the greatest country in the world.”