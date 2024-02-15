A deserving veteran and his family in Bangor, Maine, won something incredible recently that has brought huge smiles to their faces.

When U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Farrow entered an essay contest with his eye on the prize, which was a house in the Maine Woods Townhomes subdivision, he had no idea what was going to happen but wanted to try, WGME reported Thursday.

His essay was apparently the most compelling among the submissions, and as a result he was handed the keys to the home on Wednesday.

The whole situation feels like a dream for Farrow and his loved ones, who are grateful for the house.

“It doesn’t feel real. It really hasn’t sunk in yet, I guess. It’s going to put us so far ahead in life. You’ve changed not only my life but my family’s life for the better, and I could never begin to repay that but I’m going to try somehow,” Farrow stated.

An image shows the veteran sharing a special moment with his wife inside the home:

“It is wholly appropriate to turn over the keys to this new townhome to Daniel and his family on Valentine’s Day because we have just fallen in love with them,” Emily Ellis, who owns the Maine Woods subdivision, explained to Mainebiz.

The outlet said the essay prompt was to write about why those who entered wanted to make the area their home.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Maine Veterans Project said over 60 essays were submitted for the contest.