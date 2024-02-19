A teenage car wash employee in Indiana is getting all kinds of attention for taking action during an encounter with a rude customer.

Eighteen-year-old Anna Harycki was simply performing her duties at work with a powerful water hose when the incident happened on February 3, the New York Post reported Thursday.

A video clip shows the young woman, wearing a blue jacket and black pants, spraying a white car with the hose as it moves slowly through the car wash.

As Harycki hoses down the car’s back door, the driver’s side window opens, and the driver throws a cup full of lemonade at her.

The young car wash employee is quick on her feet and immediately turns the power hose on the customer, spraying water into the open window for a few seconds. She then finishes washing off the car as it moves along as if nothing out of the ordinary happened:

NEW: Teenager blasts woman with a pressurized hose at a car wash after the driver rolls her window down and throws a drink at her. Instant karma. The incident happened at an Indiana car wash while 18-year-old Anna Harycki was working. "I picked up the pressure washer and… pic.twitter.com/q7V8azpk8z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 16, 2024

“The girl rolled down her window and threw lemonade at me, and I was in shock,” Harycki recalled, adding that her boss took her side regarding the incident.

“I told my managers, who were not OK with [the customer] throwing a drink at me. They decided to ban her and her boyfriend from the car wash,” she added.

Teen car wash worker sprays rude customer with pressure hose https://t.co/HBpwsiPXzy — Ultra MAGA Anita Drink (@AnitaDrink8) February 19, 2024

Social media users quickly shared their thoughts on the clip of the rude customer, and some were concerned for Harycki’s welfare and what happened afterward.

“Did she get a raise? She should,” author Juanita Broaddrick said, while another person replied to her, “I believe she did get a raise and a lot of praise! I saw right when it happened.. it was posted in our car wash group, lol.”