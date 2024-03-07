A businesswoman working on the Main Line in Pennsylvania knows exactly what it takes to make dreams come true.

Tanya Hill-Holliday is a McDonald’s franchisee who started out scrubbing toilets until they shined, KYW reported Wednesday.

She now celebrates her success as the proprietor of a dozen McDonald’s locations in her area. On what appears to be her Facebook page, Hill-Holliday says in her profile’s intro that she “Started as a McDonald’s crew person. Now own my own company – 12 McDonald’s restaurants. God’s plan!”

The Virginia native who grew up in West Philadelphia got her first job at McDonald’s while attending Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Even though some days were hard, Hill-Holliday said, “I always enjoyed what I was doing, as difficult as it was to be told, ‘You got to clean a table, you got to clean the toilets, you got to scrub the baseboards. You got to do…’ I did it.”

After graduating from the university, she enrolled in McDonald’s management training program, where she focused on operations and used her entrepreneurial mind to move forward and inspire others, ABC 6 reported on February 26. “I love what I do and I do what I love,” she said.

She has been working with McDonald’s for more than 40 years, so when she got an opportunity to own a franchise, she took it.

Hill-Holliday now has valuable advice for anyone hoping to move forward in life:

I never gave up, worked my way through. I’d like to give a little bit of advice for anyone who’s listening and perhaps kind of struggling or trying to think about ‘how do I get started? What should I do?’ First of all, I want to tell you to create a self-discipline. Start with you. It’s gonna take a discipline to get wherever it is you wanna go. That discipline could be around work ethic, around your savings process, when you make money how much you save, how much you tithe, how much you spend. But create that discipline so you can have that egg nest when it’s time for you to go off and start your first business.

“If you’re struggling, here’s what I’m gonna tell you: foundation. Stop and pray. Just stop and pray for a moment,” Hill-Holliday stated.