New York Boy, 9, Given ‘Merit’ Award by Mayor After Saving Mom’s Life

A nine-year-old upstate New York boy has been honored by his local police department after his quick thinking potentially saved his mother’s life.

Deandre Coleman stood proudly with his mom at an award ceremony hosted by Buffalo Police and Mayor Byron Brown this week for getting help when she had a seizure in April, WKBW reported.

Instead of letting the fear set in when the scary incident happened right in front of him at his family’s home, little Deandre remembered what his father had taught him.

“If anybody has a seizure, if there’s any cops around, ask them for help,” the boy recalled.

Deandre ran outside the house and returned with Buffalo police officers who happened to be responding to another call in the area.

“I went across the street because I want to be a great citizen and a great person,” he said. “[Officers] came into my house and helped me.”

While officers rendered first aid to Deandre’s mother and called for more help, the young boy then leapt into action to take care of his siblings since his mom couldn’t at the time.

“Deandre helped gather proper clothing, jackets and shoes for all three of his siblings, and when requested, Deandre was able to get his mother’s medication for officers and medical staff,” the police department said.

Mayor Brown said Deandre should be honored because he’s “an example of what we want our young people to be… He is a real hero and might have saved his mother’s life.”

Deandre is now the recipient of the Mayor’s Civilian Award of Merit, and his mom is doing fine.