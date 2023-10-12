Charlie Kirk: Israel’s War on Hamas Is Not Ukraine’s War with Russia

Israel’s war on Hamas is unlike Ukraine’s war with Russia, according to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who explained that America’s top ally in the Middle East “shares critical intelligence” with the U.S. and that the Jewish State’s battle has a clear, finite and winnable objective.

In a post from Wednesday, popular conservative activist and talk show host Charlie Kirk insisted that “Israel is not Ukraine.”

Israel is not Ukraine. The war in Ukraine is an endless war. Ukraine will never defeat Russia — no matter how much money or how many weapons we give them. There is no clear plan for winning the war. Ukraine is profoundly corrupt, and we have no idea where the money goes and who… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 11, 2023

To support his claim, Kirk listed several distinctions between the situations involving each country.

“The war in Ukraine is an endless war,” he wrote. “Ukraine will never defeat Russia — no matter how much money or how many weapons we give them.”

“There is no clear plan for winning the war,” he added.

Calling Ukraine “profoundly corrupt,” Kirk argued, “we have no idea where the money goes and who is siphoning it off.”

In addition, he argued, “Ukraine’s war goals include seizing regions like Crimea, regions that are ethnically Russian, speak Russian, and want to be part of Russia.”

In contrast, he stated, Israel’s war on Hamas is not an “endless war.”

“The objective is clear: Destroy Hamas and install a government in Gaza that doesn’t embrace genocide as a founding principle,” he wrote.

RELATED — “It Is Evil”: U.S. Diplomat Breaks Down Witnessing Aftermath of Hamas Attack in Israel

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Stephanie Hallett via Storyful

Kirk also insisted that there are “a thousand other reasons why the two are different,” including that Israel is America’s top ally in the Middle East and the “birthplace of Judaism and Christianity.”

Israel “protects the Holy Land,” is a “real democracy,” and “shares critical intelligence with the U.S.,” he noted.

Clarifying that he is not advocating for direct American involvement in the conflict, Kirk concluded that “strategically, this much is clear: Israel can win.”

The matter comes after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack on Israel on Saturday, which included firing thousands of rockets into Israel and infiltrating Israeli territory by land, air, and sea.

Thus far, the attacks in Israel have reportedly left more than 1,300 Israelis dead, more than 100 kidnapped, and more than 3,000 wounded.

WATCH: Video Shows Hamas Rockets, Paragliders, Terrorists Streaming into Israel

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful