WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza Chant ‘The People Want to Overthrow Hamas’

A large group of Palestinians evacuating from the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis were seen chanting “The people want to overthrow Hamas” on a video published online Saturday by the humanitarian wing of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Exclusive footage: Myriads of Gazans evacuate to a secure humanitarian area, chanting “Down with Hamas.” The video was captured in the new passage in western Khan Younis, enabling Gaza residents to access the Al-Muwasi humanitarian area. pic.twitter.com/oTCeD76gnn — COGAT (@cogatonline) January 27, 2024

The IDF published the following statement:

Today (Saturday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, MG Rasan Aliyan, published footage from the heart of the Gaza Strip, on the unit’s Arabic Facebook page, “Almonsk”. While many Gazans were evacuating through the humanitarian corridor in Khan Yunis, yesterday, they chanted: “The people want to overthrow Hamas.” The footage is from the humanitarian corridor that was opened and secured in recent days west of Khan Yunis and allows Gazans to safely move to the Al-Mawasi humanitarian area. The evacuation route was opened by the IDF to allow the safe passage of civilians, while the IDF continues to fight Hamas. In the words of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, MG Rasan Aliyan: “In recent days, we have been seeing more and more evidence of public criticism voiced by the residents of Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization. The residents of the Gaza Strip rightly prefer their own well-being and the safety of their children to the continued strengthening of Hamas militants and the terrorist activities that harm them and their future”.

The IDF has been conducting intense operations in Khan Yunis (or Younis), which is the most important Hamas stronghold and is where the terrorist organization’s leadership is thought to be hiding, and keeping the remaining Israeli hostages as shields.

There are growing signs of Palestinian frustration with Hamas misrule, and increasing numbers of Palestinian civilians appear willing to speak out against the terrorist regime that has spent most of their money and aid on building its military infrastructure.

