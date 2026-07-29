President Trump Following Iran Attack on U.S. Forces: We’re Going to ‘Beat the F**king Sh*t Out of Them’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the U.S. is going to “beat the f*cking sh*t” out of Iran following its attack on U.S. forces in Jordan.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Tuesday that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces attempted to conduct a “surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East.”

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” CENTCOM said.

In response to that, President Donald Trump told Fox News, “We’re going to beat the f*cking sh*t out of them.”

Trump added that Iran is “going to get a beating.”

Earlier this week, President Trump said the U.S. was in “very deep talks” with Iran but warned at that time that the U.S. is more than prepared to continue with “very strong military action,” should the talks fall through. As Breitbart News reported:

The president indicated he has little patience for a prolonged negotiating process, saying any diplomatic breakthrough will have to come quickly. Asked how much time he is willing to give diplomacy before returning to military action, Trump replied: “Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all.” Trump said he agreed to pause the military campaign after mediators urged him to give diplomacy another chance.

Trump’s remarks also come on the heels of Iran releasing an artificial intelligence (AI) video threatening First Lady Melania Trump and the president’s youngest son, Barron Trump:

It showed images of a motorcade and the First Lady outside designer stores including Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue, per WION which reported the video entitled, “Where to Kill Melania?!” “The shopping excursions could be ‘suitable for operations by global freedom fighters,’ the video noted. It also suggested using a nerve agent to poison any clothes the first lady might purchase,” the Post article read. The clip also threatened Barron, stating, “This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us.”

CENTCOM also confirmed that it has launched an airstrike campaign against Iranian proxies in Iraq alongside Saudi Arabian Armed Forces.