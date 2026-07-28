WATCH: Iran Threatens First Lady Melania Trump and Son Barron with Disturbing AI Video

An artificial intelligence (AI) video out of the terrorist hotbed Iran threatens President Donald Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son, 20-year-old Barron.

The video encourages supporters of the Islamic regime to target the mother and son, the New York Post reported Monday.

It showed images of a motorcade and the First Lady outside designer stores including Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue, per WION which reported the video entitled, “Where to Kill Melania?!”

“The shopping excursions could be ‘suitable for operations by global freedom fighters,’ the video noted. It also suggested using a nerve agent to poison any clothes the first lady might purchase,” the Post article read.

The clip also threatened Barron, stating, “This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us.”

The news came after President Trump said recently he was close to deciding whether to order a “massive” attack on Iran as the United States expanded its military campaign against the Islamic Republic, according to Breitbart News:

Trump’s remarks came as the United States entered its second week of intensified military operations against Iran following attacks on commercial shipping and continued regional escalation. CENTCOM has maintained sustained pressure on Iranian military infrastructure while the Pentagon has reinforced U.S. capabilities in the region, underscoring the administration’s ability to broaden the campaign should Trump ultimately authorize a larger operation.

Four U.S. military service members were killed recently in the Middle East as the war with Iran continued, and Trump said Iran will pay “many times over” for every American service member it killed.

Breitbart News reported Monday that Trump said the U.S. is in “very deep talks” with Iran. However, he also warned that Washington is prepared to resume “very strong military action” if diplomacy fails.

The Post article noted that the First Lady and her son have full-time Secret Service details, and the family’s residences are under tight security, adding that many billboards in Tehran have called for the death of the president and his relatives.

President Trump has survived three assassination attempts on American soil.

When speaking to the Post, the president said he had already devised a plan in case Iran succeeds in assassinating him.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with… The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” he stated.