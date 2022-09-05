Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer shows a double-digit lead over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District, according to a recent poll.

The recent Clout Research poll regarding Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District shows Chavez-DeRemer with 44 percent of the support among 410 likely voters. In comparison, McLeod-Skinner only has 34 percent of the support from the respondents.

The poll also found that 21 percent of the respondents were undecided.

Additionally, the Republican holds more support from her own party and those who identify as independents. Seventy-three percent of the Democrat base and 24 percent of the independents would support McLeod-Skinner, while 84 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of the independents would support Chavez-DeRemer.

The Clout Research poll also indicated that both candidates do not have great favorability. Only 21 percent viewed McLeod Skinner favorably, while 28 percent viewed her negatively. For Chavez-DeRemer, 22 percent viewed her favorably, while only 13 percent viewed her negatively.

The poll was taken with 410 likely voters in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District from August 15 to 18. There was a 4.84 percent and a confidence interval of 95 percent. The left-leaning website FiveThirtyEight gave the Clout Research poll a “B/C” rating.

Courtney Parella, a spokeswoman for the NRCC, said, “Voters aren’t happy with how Democrats are leading our country, and it shows. Oregonians will vote Republican this November.”

In the primary election, McLeod-Skinner successfully primaried the seven-term Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader (OR). Schrader received President Joe Biden’s first endorsement of the year, looking to help drag him over the finish line, which was unsuccessful.

Republicans are trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership and take back the majority in the House of Representatives. Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District is one of the congressional districts targeted by the Republicans to flip.

Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda before the next presidential election. For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to reclaim it, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

According to analysts from multiple organizations and news outlets, Republicans are currently projected to win back the majority in the House with anywhere between two and 35 seats, while only needing to net five seats.

