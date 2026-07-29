Former Rep. Mike Rogers, the presumptive Republican nominee for Senate in Michigan, is holding a double-digit lead over progressive Abdul El-Sayed and is tied with Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), according to polling released just days before Michigan’s Senate primary.

A survey by Michigan Education — conducted by the Glengariff Group and commissioned by the Michigan Education Association and Business Leaders for Michigan — finds Rogers leading El-Sayed by 10 points in a hypothetical matchup.

Stevens holds a slim lead over Rogers in a direct matchup, with the Democrat congresswoman drawing nearly 46 percent support to the Michigan Republican’s 45 percent. Another nearly 9 percent of respondents remained undecided.

Moreover, the statewide poll of likely voters notes it has a margin of error of four points, meaning Stevens and Rogers are essentially tied in the hypothetical Senate race.

“This race is a toss-up,” the Glengariff Group noted in their survey.

The poll — conducted through live telephone interviews July 22 to 24 — was published Tuesday, just one week before Michigan’s Senate primary.

Given that Rogers faces no primary challengers, he is expected to run against either El-Sayed or Stevens — who are currently battling it out for the Democrat Senate nomination — in the general election this November.

The pollster also observed that Stevens and Rogers enjoy nearly equal support among independent voters, at roughly 40 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

However, the Glengariff Group commented that Rogers holds a nearly 28-point advantage over El-Sayed among independent voters. Stevens also maintains a 31-point advantage over El-Sayed among black voters.

Democrats, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), have endorsed Stevens, apparently viewing the 43-year-old Democrat congresswoman as more electable than El-Sayed.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, has enjoyed support from the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.