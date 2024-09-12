Abu Dhabi Imposes Mandatory ‘Gene Testing’ Before Marriage

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced on Wednesday that couples will be required to undergo genetic testing before they can be married.

The testing requirement, which goes into effect on October 1, is intended to help couples make “informed decisions” about their partners.

“The premarital screening program plays a vital role in protecting the health of couples planning to marry by detecting infectious diseases and inherited blood disorders, while offering appropriate genetic counseling,” explained acting Abu Dhabi Public Health Center director Dr. Ahmed al-Khazraji.

The Emirati government produced an infographic explaining what the screening will entail:

The Department of Health claimed data from its trials for genetic testing, which began in 2022, showed that 86 percent of couples were compatible, while 14 percent required “additional intervention.”

According to Dr. Fahed al-Marzooqi of Abu Dhabi healthcare technology company M42, the new testing requirement is necessary “due to the high prevalence of genetic disorders within the Emirati population, partly attributed to the region’s history of consanguineous marriages.”

“Understanding genetic risks allows healthcare providers to take proactive measures, improving patient outcomes and reducing the long-term burden of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” he said.

Dr. al-Marzooqi said the genetic testing process, and its attendant bureaucratic workflow, have been refined enough to reduce the turnaround time for mandatory testing to 14 days.

The UAE has a remarkably high rate of marriages between first cousins. A study in 2020 found that up to 39 percent of marriages were consanguineous, meaning any relationship closer than second cousins. This is a persistent problem in Middle Eastern societies – Pakistan, Kuwait, and Qatar have even higher rates of consanguinity than the UAE.

Studies have found the rates of marriage between blood relatives are very high in these cultures because such weddings are thought to help with “preserving family structure and assets, facilitating marriage arrangements, fostering harmonious relations with in-laws, and economic benefits related to dowries.” Arab cultures often believe marriages between close relatives are more stable, and the husband’s family is more likely to assist with supporting a closely-related wife and her children.

During the Abu Dhabi trial period, the tests were expanded to include 13 genes that are “particularly relevant to the UAE population.” One of the inherited diseases prevalent among Emiratis is thalassaemia, a blood disorder that is much more common among children born to couples that turned out to be more closely related than they thought.

Al-Marzooqi said one goal of the program is to build a “comprehensive genetic database specific to the Emirati population.”

Genetic testing services for couples will be offered at 22 primary care centers in the cities of Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, and Al Ain.

“The integration of genetic testing as part of the premarital screening programme is a proud milestone for Abu Dhabi. It positions the Emirate at the forefront of leading healthcare destinations globally, harnessing the power of genomics and latest technologies to promote informed decisions,” said Dr. Asma al-Mannaei, executive director of research and innovation for the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.