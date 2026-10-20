Alberta Secession Referendum Fails

Alberta’s referendum to begin the process of seceding from Canada failed by a wide margin on Monday, keeping Canada’s oil wealth intact and delivering a major political win to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Residents of Alberta voted against secession by a margin of 76 percent to 23 percent, with some vote counting still underway. If the motion had passed, a second vote would have been held before commencing the secession process.

“Albertans chose Canada. All Canadians will move forward together with renewed purpose and high ambition,” Carney said in a statement applauding the vote.

Thomas Lukaszuk, a former lawmaker who heads the anti-secession Forever Canadian organization, portrayed the vote as a rebuke to President Donald Trump, who has spoken of annexing Canada.

“Canada is not up for grabs,” Lukaszuk told a crowd of cheering supporters when the results of the vote were announced. “We are a solid country that’s united from coast to coast to coast and we stick up for each other.”

Trump made his latest humorous bid to take over Canada at a rally in Kansas on Monday.

“I promise them, if they become a 51st state … I said, ‘I will let you keep ice hockey, and I will let you keep your O Canada national anthem.’ They can have it as a state anthem,” he said.

The secession movement had plausible hopes that Alberta voters might approve the first vote even if they planned to vote “no” in the final and binding referendum, as a means of signaling their discontent to the national government.

“Alberta, home to the world’s fourth-largest proven oil reserves, is cowboy country and a conservative stronghold whose political culture has long had more in common with the American West than much of Canada. Resentment toward Canada’s federal government in Ottawa runs deep, but hasn’t traditionally translated into widespread support for independence,” National Public Radio noted.

Secessionist leaders took some solace from scoring as well as they did, noting that over a quarter of Albertans voted for independence, up from only about two percent a few years ago. The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and subsequent abuses by the government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the movement a boost and, now, some separatists feel that Trump’s tariffs and frequent mockery of Canadian leaders gave a similar boost to opponents of secession.

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“We’re not going anywhere. We’ve dominated the conversation in the last year. We’ve been educating Albertans on the benefits of independence, and we’re going to continue moving forward,” pledged Jeff Rath of the independence-supporting Alberta Prosperity Project.

“We started basically from nothing, a year and a half ago, and we’ve dominated the conversation. For a fledgling political movement, it was a major victory and a hell of an accomplishment,” he told CNN on Tuesday.

Rath disputed assertions that Trump killed the post-pandemic momentum of the secession movement, arguing that on the contrary, the current U.S. president was the first American leader who made many Albertans think secession could work.

“If anybody is going to have the guts to recognize an independent Alberta, (it) would be the Trump administration,” he said.

Even so, many Albertans who have bones to pick with Ottawa were still clearly nervous about making the leap to independence or annexation by the United States. Canadian markets and financial institutions responded positively to the failure of the secession vote, while industry leaders like Canadian Canola Growers Association chair Andre Harper said they were “relieved” to see the secession issue settled, at least for the time being.

The separatist movement did not get much support from Canada’s major opposition parties. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he was “thrilled” to see the independence vote fail and promised his party could rebuild confidence in the national government, if it wins leadership.

Quebec Conservative leader Eric Duhaime, whose party has grievances against the national government but opposes secession, said he hoped Alberta would team up with Quebec to press their common interests.

“Albertans have sent a clear message: they want more autonomy and hope for cooperation from other provinces to achieve it. Quebec must respond unanimously. We have common demands and every reason to join forces to put more pressure on Ottawa,” he said on Tuesday.

Avi Lewis, leader of the left-wing NDP party – whose only sitting representative in Alberta, Heather McPherson, strongly opposed secession – called for an investigation into clandestine U.S. support for the independence referendum.

The failed referendum could be a pivotal moment in the career of Alberta’s conservative premier, Danielle Smith, who came to office with strong support from the separatist movement.

In the end, both sides of the question had quarrels with Smith – separatists because she only managed to produce a vote about whether to hold another vote, and Remain enthusiasts because she allegedly bent some rules to hold the vote, including her decision to toss the independence question onto a broad referendum that covered nine other issues.

Some separatist voters felt that mixing the issue up with nine other questions dissipated some of the energy behind their movement, and some Albertans on both sides of the issue grumbled at having to use ten separate paper ballots to cast their votes (one per issue), which is one reason it took so long to tally the final results.

Smith said she personally opposed independence but wanted to hold the vote to send a message to the federal government.

“When proud, hard-working people feel their contribution is taken for granted, and their livelihood is treated as something to be phased out, some begin to ask a painful question: Does this country actually want us?” she said last month.