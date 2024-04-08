Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 513: Nebraska State Senator Loren Lippincott on His State’s ‘Winner-Takes-All’ Electoral Vote Fight

Nebraska State Senator Loren Lippincott (R) joins host Mike Slater to talk about the effort to reform the way his state allocates electoral college votes to make it a “winner-takes-all” system. He explains why this fight in the Cornhusker State could have major implications for the 2024 election.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.