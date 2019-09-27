Maxine Waters: Pence, Barr Involved in Ukraine ‘Conspiracy’

A partial transcript is as follows:

ALEX BERG: There are a lot of questions about who else in the president’s circle who should be held accountable for the Ukraine call and what happened there. Do you think Attorney General Bill Barr should also be impeached?

REP. MAXINE WATERS: Let me just say that Attorney General Barr has defined himself as being just the president’s lawyer, not the people’s lawyer that he’s supposed to be. [He’s] willing to do whatever it takes to protect the president. He’s not a credible human being. His name has come up in this whole issue about the president’s call and work that’s been done with Ukraine to try to pressure them and get information about Biden. I know, given what he’s done in the past, that he’s guilty in being involved by either assisting Guilanni or doing other kinds of things to try and get Ukraine’s president to come out and get dirt on Biden.

ZACH STAFFORD: Beyond Bill Barr, we’d like to talk about Vice President Mike Pence. Trump recently said, “I think you should ask for Vice President Pence’s conversation” regarding Ukraine. What was your reaction to that and what do you think should happen with Mike Pence now?

REP. WATERS: First of all, we have seen that no matter what the president does, they come up with a kind of messaging to defend him. No matter what it is, none of them have had the courage, the patriotism, or the guts to stand up for what is right for our country. So I expect that Pence is part of this conspiracy to try to get Ukraine to do something in a fake investigation and come out with some dirt on Biden. I’m looking forward to that coming out in the hearings that will be done by the Judiciary Committee as they take up the impeachment resolution.