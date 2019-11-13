***LIVE UPDATES*** William Taylor, George Kent Testify in First Public Impeachment Hearing

Media wait for Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent to arrive during the first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on November 13, 2019. - Donald Trump faces the most perilous challenge of his three-year presidency as public hearings …
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee is holding its inaugural public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Congressional investigators will hear testimony from Acting Ambassador William Taylor, Chargé d’affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the State Department.

**Follow live updates on this event from Breitbart News. All times in eastern.**

10:42 A.M. — More remarks from Kent on Ukraine: 

10:39 A.M. — Kent delivers his opening statement, stating: “For the past 5 years, we have focused our united efforts across the Atlantic to support Ukraine in its fight for the cause of freedom and the rebirth of a country free from Russian dominion and the warped legacy of Soviet institutions and post-Soviet behavior.”

Kent adds: “It was unexpected and most unfortunate…to watch some Americans, including those who allied themselves with corrupt Ukrainians in pursuit of private agendas, launch attacks on dedicated public servants. Those attacks undermined U.S. and Ukrainian national interests.”

10:35 A.M. — Schiff tells Jordan he does not know the name of the so-called “whistleblower.” Recall the so-called “whistleblower” contacted a House intel panel staffer prior to filing a complaint with the intelligence community inspector general. In early October, a panel official was forced to clarify Schiff’s Sept. 17th remarks in which he claimed: “[w]e have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.”

10:34 A.M. — Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) requests Schiff to allow for the so-called whistleblower to testify behind closed doors. 

10:29 A.M. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) asks Schiff when he will respond to the Republicans’ request to interview witnesses. 

10:29 A.M. — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a recent addition to the House intel panel, is seated next to Schiff. 

10:27 A.M. —  Nunes slams impeachment hearings as a “televised theatrical performance,” mockingly congratulates Taylor and Kent for passing the Democrats’ “star audition process.” He then calls the hearing a “low-rent Ukrainian sequel” to the Russia hoax. 

10:25 A.M. — Nunes says the name of DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa was redacted from transcripts thus far.

10:23 A.M. — Nunes cites Schiff falling for a prank in which he expressed interest in nude photos of President Trump, saying: “We should forget about Democrats attempting to get nude Trump pics from Russian pranksters.”

10:21 A.M. — Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) calls the impeachment inquiry a continuation of the “spectacular implosion of their Russian hoax.”

10:19 A.M. — Schiff asks: “If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?”

10:18 A.M. — Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is far from a fan of Schiff’s opening statement:

10:17 A.M. — Schiff falsely claims: “The facts in the present inquiry are not seriously contested.”

10:11 A.M. — Schiff claims President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, led a smear campaign of U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in a bid to help his plan to pressure Ukraine to aide the president’s re-election.

“Neither of these investigations were in the US national interest, and neither was part of the official preparatory material for the call. Both, however, were in Donald Trump’s personal interest,” says the California Democrat.

10:08 A.M. —

Ratcliffe interrupts Schiff’s opening statement to expose that there are no clear “rules of engagement.”

10:00 A.M. — Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak is out with the definitive op-ed on the case against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Key points below:

The President’s Phone Call with the Ukrainian President Was Legal, Necessary, and Also Praiseworthy

The Claim that the President Was Soliciting a Bribe Fails to Meet Any of the Elements of Bribery 

There Was No ‘Quid Pro Quo,’ But It There Were, It Would Have Been Perfectly Legal

The President Has Not Committed Abuse of Power, Which Is Not Sufficient Cause for Impeachment Anyway

Impeachment Should Involve the Actual Commission of a Crime, Not Disputes over Policy and Opinion

The Impeachment Effort is the Result of an Attempted Coup, and the Evidence Is Fruit of a Poisoned Tree

9:57 A.M. — As always, Schiff is basking in the establishment media spotlight ahead of today’s first public impeachment hearing.

9:45 A.M. — The New York Post’s Wednesday edition mocks the House Democrats’ impeachment probe, featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) in clown outfits and features the all-caps headline: “GUILTY! NOW FOR THE TRIAL.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.