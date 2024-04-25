Trump Back in New York City Courtroom as Trial Resumes

Former President Donald Trump will be back in a New York City courtroom Thursday as his business records trial resumes after a day’s break.

His appearance comes as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Washington, DC, over whether he should be immune from prosecution for actions he took during his time as president. Nine justices will hear the case that will define the scope of presidential power.

Trump is the first former president to have been charged with federal crimes.

AP reports jurors in NYC meanwhile will hear more witness testimony from a veteran tabloid publisher, and the former president faces a looming decision over whether he violated a gag order imposed by the judge.

Trump had asked to skip out on his criminal trial for the day so he could sit in on the high court’s special session, where the justices will weigh whether he can be prosecuted over his efforts to challenge his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

That request was denied by New York state Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial.

The New York trial resumes after a scheduled day off with more testimony from the Manhattan District Attorney’s first witness, David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer and a longtime friend of Trump, the AP report sets out.

Judge Merchan may also decide whether or not to hold Trump in contempt and fine him for violating a gag order that barred the GOP leader from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and others connected to the case, as Breitbart News reported.