CLAIM: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) seemingly blamed President Trump for the roughly 500,000 Americans who are living homeless today.

VERDICT: False. The overwhelming majority of the homeless population is actually concentrated in blue states and was a crisis l0ng before Trump was elected president. California, for example, is home to nearly half of the entire United States’ unsheltered homeless population.

“Five hundred thousand people tonight are sleeping out on the street, including 30,000 veterans,” Sanders said. “That is not an economy that is working for the American people. That is an economy that is working for the one percent.”

While there are about half a million Americans who are homeless, Sanders seemingly blamed Trump for the issue despite the majority of the homeless population being concentrated in deeply blue states.

More specifically, about 47 percent of the unsheltered homeless population is in deep-blue California. Likewise, those who are homeless but living in shelters are concentrated heavily in the deep-blue cities of Boston, Massachusettes, New York City, New York, and Washington, D.C.

New York City, for instance, is home to about one-fifth of all homeless people who live in shelters.

About half of the entire homeless population was located in five states, three of which have been run by Democrat governors and Democrat state lawmakers for decades. California, for example, is home to almost 25 percent of the entire homeless population.

