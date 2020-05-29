Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering Arizona Man in Drive-By Shooting

An illegal alien has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in Phoenix, Arizona, in an apparent drive-by.

Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez of Mexico was arrested by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office this week and charged with first-degree murder for the drive-by shooting death of 49-year-old Martin Lopez.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Breitbart News that Cazares-Lopez is an illegal alien living in the U.S.

According to police, Lopez was outside his Phoenix home when Cazares-Lopez passed by in a vehicle and shot at him. Eyewitnesses said they heard gunshots and noticed Lopez on the ground.

Lopez was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Police said Cazares-Lopez and Lopez are related.

Cazares-Lopez was also charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend and threatening to burn her house down and murder her as well as her daughter.

Cazares-Lopez is being held on a $1 million bond at the Maricopa County Jail and he is expected to appear in court on June 1.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.