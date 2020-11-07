Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is fighting back against far-left Democrats and Never Trump Republicans who are targeting supporters of President Donald Trump by adding them to a list and “holding them accountable” after the election, highlighting Pete Buttigieg staffers who have signaled support for the effort.

“Several Pete Buttigieg staffers (including @HariSevugan) are attempting to blacklist anyone who has worked for the leader of the free world,” Blackburn wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “We will not back down, and we will not cower in fear.”

“I’m sure Pete would be disgusted…right, @PeteButtigieg?” she added.

Sevugan joined Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in August 2019 as deputy campaign manager for brand and media. In addition to that role, Sevugan previously served as the national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and as the senior spokesman for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.

In a later tweet on Saturday, Blackburn said the “Trump Accountability Project” is the “epitome of cancel culture,” insisting that the actions being taken against those who support the president are “vile.”

On Friday, Blackburn reacted to the news of the project and insisted that she wanted the activists to “add me to the list.”

“If by undermining America you mean stopping Democrat socialists, not defunding police and blocking the Green New Deal, add me to your list,” Blackburn wrote at the time, adding the hashtag #MAGA.

The far-left initiative has been promoted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), who wrote in a tweet, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years,” she added in another tweet.

The website’s database full of names of Trump supporters includes a list of federal judges appointed by the president.

Jennifer Rubin, a Washington Post columnist and a consistent Never Trumper, said in a tweet that any Republican who challenges the results of the presidential election should be disqualified from holding public office and not welcome in “polite” society.

“Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society,” Rubin wrote. “We have a list.”

Breitbart News has made an attempt to reach out to Pete Buttigieg for comment on the issue but did not hear back immediately.