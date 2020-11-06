Sen. Marsha Blackburn has responded to an initiative from far-left Democrats and Never Trump Republicans aiming to target supporters of President Donald Trump by adding them to a list and holding them “accountable” after the election.

Blackburn’s remarks were made in a tweet, which quoted the announcement of the “Trump Accountability Project,” which aims to “make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”

“If by undermining America you mean stopping Democrat socialists, not defunding police and blocking the Green New Deal, add me to your list,” Blackburn wrote, adding the hashtag #MAGA.

The effort, which was kickstarted on Friday, was promoted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), who wrote in a tweet, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years,” she added in another tweet.

The website’s database full of names of Trump supporters includes a list of federal judges appointed by the president.

Jennifer Rubin, a Washington Post columnist and a consistent Never Trumper, said in a tweet that any Republican who challenges the results of the presidential election should be disqualified from holding public office and not welcome in “polite” society.

“Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society,” Rubin stated. “We have a list.”