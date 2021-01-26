WATCH: Democrat Kevin de León Can’t Remember Pledge of Allegiance

Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León flubbed the Pledge of Allegiance on Tuesday when asked to recite it at the opening of a City Council meeting.

De León was once one of the most senior Democrats in the state. He served as State Senate President Pro Tem, and mounted an unsuccessful challenge to unseat incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in 2018. He has been the city council representative for the heavily-Latino District 14 since 2020.

After he was asked to recite the Pledge, De León replied:

It would be an honor. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. [Long pause] Under-visible, um, pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. [Pause] Oh, boy. [Pause] For which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Whew.

Pledge of Allegiance fail at today's L.A. city council meeting… pic.twitter.com/cKdcB7HpEp — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) January 26, 2021

De León tried to make light of the incident on Twitter, with a cartoon of Bart Simpson writing the Pledge several times on a blackboard. He encouraged those who were entertained by his flub to make donations to an organization that helps illegal aliens.

Embarrassing, am I right? If you or someone you know got a good laugh out of my own “unique” version of the pledge of allegiance, consider donating a few $$ to https://t.co/Ig5Qrkr4i2. They’re doing amazing work in CD 14 to provide food security for undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/XBpc6V2fTQ — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) January 27, 2021

As a state senator, De León was best known for pursuing gun control legislation, and benefits for illegal aliens. He won the endorsement of the California Democratic Party in the 2018 Senate race on an “Abolish ICE” platform.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is How Not to Be a Sh!thole Country: Lessons from South Africa. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.