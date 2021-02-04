Liz Cheney Votes Against Removing Marjorie Taylor Greene from Committees

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Thursday voted against stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her committee assignments.

Nonetheless, the House voted to remove Greene from the Budget Committee and the Education and Labor Committee for engaging in conspiracy theories. The lower chamber voted 230-199 with 11 Republicans voting in favor of the move.

Prior to the vote, Greene defended herself during a 10-minute House speech, saying she regrets believing in QAnon.

“This is what I ran for Congress on,” the congresswoman said. “I never once said during my entire campaign QAnon. I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past. And these things do not represent me. They do not represent my district. And they do not represent my values.”

On Wednesday, House Republicans opted against punishing Greene for espousing conspiracy theories, though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a statement denouncing the Georgia Republican’s rhetoric.

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference. I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today,” said McCarthy.