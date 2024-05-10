President Joe Biden said during a fundraiser Friday in San Francisco, California, that he wished former President Donald Trump had injected himself with bleach.

While speaking at the fundraiser on Friday, Biden referenced a false claim that Trump had once suggested people “inject bleach” to help treat the coronavirus, saying he wished the former president “had done a little bit himself,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

“Remember him saying the best thing to do is just inject a little bleach in your arm?” Biden said on Friday. “That’s what he said. And he meant it. I wish he had done a little bit himself.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, and as the White House transcript showed, Trump never suggested that anyone should inject bleach into their arm.

Trump’s comments were in reference to experimental UV technology and how it might possibly be used in the human body.

According to the White House transcript at the time, Trump said:

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. So I asked Bill a question that probably some of you are thinking of, if you’re totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous – whether its ultraviolet or just very powerful light – and I think you said that that hsn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that too. It sounds interesting. ACTING UNDER SECRETARY BRYAN: We’ll get to the right folks who could. THE PRESIDENT: Right. And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds – it sounds interesting to me.

When asked later by a reporter for clarification about whether Trump was referring to a disinfectant being “injected into a person,” Trump explained that “it wouldn’t be through injection.”

Despite Trump never stating people should inject bleach, this claim has been repeated by Democrats, including former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who claimed that Trump had told people to “swallow Clorox.”