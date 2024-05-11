An enormous crowd descended upon Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday for former President Donald Trump’s rally in the traditionally Democrat state, and early estimates of spectators are in the tens of thousands.

Hours before Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks, the energy was palpable in Wildwood, where the outdoor venue can reportedly accommodate as many as 40,000 people, per NJ.com.

One America News National Political Correspondent Daniel Baldwin shared a video of the packed venue, reporting one source estimated some 80,000 people descended on the Jersey Shore for the rally. The New York Post’s Diana Glebova also reported the figure, citing the Trump campaign.

According to a source on the ground, there are an estimated 80,000 people in Wildwood today. pic.twitter.com/BPEX1rO9Gn — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) May 11, 2024

On Trump Force One: Trump team tells me there will be 80,000 people at his New Jersey rally today. The biggest of the 2024 campaign. pic.twitter.com/cSp1kPOthk — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) May 11, 2024

“Thousands upon thousands are here in Wildwood. It reminds me of Pickens, South Carolina when President Trump brought 50,000 for Fourth of July,” Baldwin noted around noon. “History is repeating itself in NJ.”

Students for Trump Chair Ryan Fournier emphasized in a tweet, “I’ve never seen a crowd like this in my life.”

“Trump’s Wildwood NJ rally is about to be a BLOWOUT. 40,000+ expected,” he added.

The line at Trump’s rally in Wildwood is so long that it goes from the parking lot to the beach. I’ve never seen anything like this. Thank you to Judge Merchan, Judge Engoron, Leticia James, and Fani Willis. You just handed us 2024.pic.twitter.com/e6WL4T0dsH — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 11, 2024

Thousands were in line to get in the venue Saturday morning, and NJ.com reported that some began lining up as early as Wednesday.

It’s a TRUMP BEACH PARTY! Thousands of patriots pack onto the beach hours ahead of President Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/dbYRhifxva — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) May 11, 2024

Trump first told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle back in December he planned to make a “heavy play” for New Jersey and other traditionally blue states.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said.

***Update***

A senior Trump campaign aide told Breitbart News shortly after this article was published that estimates are that 80,000 are in attendance.