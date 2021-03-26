Joe Biden Attacks Georgia Election Integrity Law as ‘Un-American’

President Joe Biden criticized Georgia’s new election integrity law as “un-American” in a statement released Friday.

Biden described the new law as “outrageous,” a “blatant attack on the Constitution,” and claimed it was racially motivated.

“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” he wrote. “It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act.”

Biden’s statement celebrated that more Americans voted in 2020 than at any point in history.

“Yet instead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote or winning campaigns on the merits of their ideas, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote,” he said.

The election security law was passed by Georgia’s Republican-led legislature and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, prompting an outcry from the left.

The law strips some election authorities from the Secretary of State, shortens runoff elections, and requires an ID for people voting absentee by mail. It also limits ballot drop boxes and the time to request an absentee ballot. It also bans people from providing food or water to those standing in line to vote.

Biden accused Republicans of intentionally making lines longer in black neighborhoods.

“It makes it a crime to provide water to voters while they wait in line,” he wrote. “Lines Republican officials themselves have created by reducing the number of polling sites across the state, disproportionately in black neighborhoods.”

The president urged congressional Democrats to pass federal legislation making it easier for Americans to vote and promised to fight state Republican efforts to better secure elections.

“I will take my case to the American people – including Republicans who joined the broadest coalition of voters ever in this past election to put country before party,” he concluded. “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”