A New York Times journalist Erin Marquis reportedly grew aggravated after receiving an email from Great Lakes Gun Rights then allegedly called the pro-2A organization and called them “f*cking a**holes.”

FOX News reports the email Marquis received contained a press release in which the Great Lakes Gun Rights warned that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and other Michigan Democrats are responding to the Oxford High attack by pushing more gun control.

The press release said: “Great Lakes Gun Rights urges the Legislature to reject the politically-motivated calls for more gun control and to instead focus on life-saving policies that allow law-abiding citizens to be their own self-defense.”

Marquis allegedly responded by calling Great Lakes Gun Rights and leaving a voicemail which said:

Hi, I’m a journalist with the New York Times. I’m just calling to wonder. I have two questions. How do you sleep at night? And aren’t you just a bit worried that there might be a hell? And when you meet God, He will send you there? That’s just my only question. The third question, the only people politicizing this seems to be you because you’re the only people I got a f—ing press release from.

Marquis allegedly added, “Again, I am from the New York Times, and I’m letting everyone in the New York Times know what kind of f—ing a—holes you are. Congrats on being a laughing stock. You f—ing ghouls. I hope that there is a God in heaven, so He judges you when you die.”



On Thursday Breitbart News reported that Michigan Democrats were reacting to the Oxford High attack by pushing more gun control.

The Associated Press quoted State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D) saying, “We can’t do nothing.”

She added, “We have to take action. Right this minute, today, I think I really, really want to focus on the families and … just trying to help them know that we’re here for them, that we’re supporting them in any way we can.”

Bayer did not outline any specific gun control that would have prevented Tuesday’s attack, but pledged to do so soon.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.