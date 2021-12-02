Democrats and their surrogates in Mike Bloomberg-affiliated groups united Wednesday in calls for gun control barely 24-hours after Michigan’s Oxford High shooting.

Breitbart News reported that Tuesday’s shooting took three lives initially, then a fourth individual succumbed to gunshot wounds on Wednesday. Numerous individuals, including a teacher, were injured.

The shooter used a handgun his father had purchased on Black Friday 2021.

The Associated Press noted that Democrats began pushing for gun legislation Wednesday, “[vowing] to push new gun-control legislation and to revive stalled bills in Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature following the mass shooting that occurred at Oxford High School.”

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D) said, “We can’t do nothing.”

She added, “We have to take action. Right this minute, today, I think I really, really want to focus on the families and … just trying to help them know that we’re here for them, that we’re supporting them in any way we can.”

Bayer did not outline any specific gun control that would have prevented Tuesday’s attack, but pledged to do so soon.

FOX17 quoted Bayer saying, “Very quickly, we’ll have new bills, new ideas, more new things that we’re going to try to pull and change the script in the Legislature in Lansing.”

On the other hand, some Michigan Republicans reacted to news of the shooting by talking about allowing teachers to be armed for classroom defense.

The Detroit Free Press observed hours after the Oxford High shooting Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock tweeted, “Many people tonight would give anything for a gun carrying teacher in Oxford today around 1 p.m.”

On December 13, 2018, Breitbart News reported the commission investigating the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting voted 13-1 to allow teachers to be armed in order to stop future attacks.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri headed the commission, and noted that the commission’s investigation into the Parkland shooting had changed his views on armed teachers; that he went from opposing it to supporting it. He noted, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.