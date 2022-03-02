Judge Rules NY Attorney General Cannot Dissolve the NRA

On Wednesday, New York State Court Justice Joel Cohen ruled that NY Attorney General Letitia James cannot dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Cohen is a Justice on the New York State Court in Manhattan.

Reuters reported that Cohen ruled that James’ allegations of NRA financial malfeasance deal with private affairs within the organization, not with the group’s members.

He noted that James’ “complaint does not allege the type of public harm that is the legal linchpin for imposing the ‘corporate death penalty.'”

Cohen left the door open for James could continue to pursue NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre’s removal from the organization.

James released a statement in response to Cohen’s ruling:

Today, the court affirmed my office’s right to pursue its long-standing claims that fraud, abuse, and greed permeate through the NRA and its senior leadership. While we’re heartened that the judge rejected the NRA’s attempts to thwart most of the claims in our case against the NRA, we are disappointed that the judge ruled against the dissolution portion of the case. We are considering our legal options with respect to this ruling. We remain committed to enforcing New York law regardless of how powerful any individual or organization may be.

James’ lawsuit against the NRA was filed in 2020.

The case is New York v. The National Rifle Association of America, New York Supreme Court, New York County. No. 451625/2020. (The New York Supreme Court is a trial court, not the top of the NY judiciary.)

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.