The Swamp Always Wins: Mike Johnson Expects to Lead House Republicans After Election

Embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) expects to remain the GOP House leader after the November elections, he told reporters Tuesday.

Johnson appears to feel entitled to the post despite forming a coalition government with House Democrats.

He faces a motion to vacate the speakership on Wednesday after allowing Democrats to seize the House to pass President Joe Biden’s campaign promises. Democrats are pleased with Johnson’s willingness to help pass Biden’s agenda. In turn, Democrats, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and establishment Republicans are expected to help Johnson to remain in power.

If Johnson survives the motion to vacate, he will likely lead the Republican House conference through election day. His chief responsibility is to help Republicans maintain control of the House. Johnson’s chances of success appear narrow to slim, according to the layout of the electoral map.

“Are you committed to running again for speaker or do you truly see your role as just getting the Republican conference to the November election?” a reporter asked Johnson during Tuesday’s briefing.

“I intend to lead this conference in the future,” Johnson said. “The most important thing that we have to do right now is govern the country.”

Johnson’s inexplicable decisions to work with Democrats to pass Biden’s agenda occurred twice in April:

April 19: Johnson made history by relying on Democrats on the House Rules Committee to overcome objections from the majority and advance a rule bill to the House floor.

April 20: Democrats seized the House and helped Johnson clear a key procedural hurdle on the rule bill to set up a later floor vote. Voting “yes” were 165 Democrats and only 151 Republicans.

“Well show the American people that we will and that we are [governing],” Johnson continued. “We have plans for the next Congress, and we’ve been outlining a lot of that.”

“If we don’t grow the House majority, and we don’t retake the Senate for the Republican Party and the White House, then it’s I think we’re facing very serious threats to our Republic,” he added.

On Sunday, Johnson said he supports retaliating against Republicans who oppose him, he reportedly told donors in Washington. Johnson intends to kick members off committees for blocking his coalition government’s legislative agenda.

He is also in favor of changing House rules – such as rules on the motion to vacate – after the November election.

Johnson holds a negative 3.5 approval rating, RealClearPolitics poll average shows: Unfavorable: 31.4 percent — Favorable: 27.6. percent.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.