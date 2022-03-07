Dad Has Court Win After Going Maskless to Son’s Baseball Game

A father from Rochester, New York, arrested and charged last year with criminal trespassing for going maskless to his son’s outdoor baseball game has been cleared by a judge.

Attorney Chad Hummel was acquitted last week after a four-hour bench trial before Judge Joseph J. Valentino.

He faced up to 90 days in jail and professional licensing consequences if found guilty, as Breitbart News reported.

Hummel has since announced plans to sue the district over the incident and its decision to ban him from district property, which threatened to keep Hummel from his son’s graduation ceremony, the Daily Wire reports.

“Mr. Hummel is pleased with the verdict and he is thankful for the Court‘s thoughtful legal Decision,” a press release sent to The Daily Wire from Hummel outlined.

The release alleged two witnesses for the prosecution told “untrue testimony under oath” during the trial.

Watch below as Hummel outlined his case last April before his first court appearance:

“Hummel cannot elaborate on their identity or the nature of the untrue testimony as he prepares for the civil lawsuit to come and believes that the civil litigation is the appropriate forum for that truth to come out,” the statement said.

Hummel was initially welcomed in the courtroom when proceedings began by dozens of people who showed up to support him. They reportedly started to chant “No more masks, no more masks” over and over.

He sent a “nine-page cease and desist letter to the school’s athletic director in response to the coronavirus guidelines on masks at games” and declared he was going to refuse to wear a mask to the games.

Hummel told reporters the reasons for his challenge, “Someone who has fought critical race theory at the school, someone who has fought the COVID regulations at the district, someone who has been involved in lawsuits for the school district, someone who has done all that is a target for the school district.”