The dad of a high school baseball player, Chad Hummel, faces trespassing charges after refusing to wear a mask during his son’s baseball game last week.

The New York parent is facing being charged with trespassing and up to 90 days in jail, according to the report by WHEC. Hummel was welcomed in the courtroom by dozens of people who showed up to support him. They reportedly started to chant “No more masks, no more masks” over and over.

Hummel has been arrested for refusing to wear “a mask at his son’s baseball game at East Ridge High School.”

According to WHEC, Hummel has sent a “nine-page cease and desist letter to the school’s athletic director in response to the COVID-19 guidelines on masks at games.” WHEC had reviewed the cease and desist letter, in which Hummel stated he was going to refuse to wear a mask to the games.

Hummel told reporters, “Someone who has fought critical race theory at the school, someone who has fought the COVID regulations at the district, someone who has been involved in lawsuits for the school district, someone who has done all that is a target for the school district.” The report from WHEC had acknowledged that mandates requiring wearing a mask outside are currently a “hot topic,” in the public eye.