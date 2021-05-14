Dad Facing 90 Days in Jail for Refusing to Wear Mask at High School Baseball Game

Masks
Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss

The dad of a high school baseball player, Chad Hummel, faces trespassing charges after refusing to wear a mask during his son’s baseball game last week.

The New York parent is facing being charged with trespassing and up to 90 days in jail, according to the report by WHEC. Hummel was welcomed in the courtroom by dozens of people who showed up to support him. They reportedly started to chant “No more masks, no more masks” over and over.

Hummel has been arrested for refusing to wear “a mask at his son’s baseball game at East Ridge High School.”

According to WHEC, Hummel has sent a “nine-page cease and desist letter to the school’s athletic director in response to the COVID-19 guidelines on masks at games.”  WHEC had reviewed the cease and desist letter, in which Hummel stated he was going to refuse to wear a mask to the games.

Hummel told reporters, “Someone who has fought critical race theory at the school, someone who has fought the COVID regulations at the district, someone who has been involved in lawsuits for the school district, someone who has done all that is a target for the school district.” The report from WHEC had acknowledged that mandates requiring wearing a mask outside are currently a “hot topic,” in the public eye.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, the County Health Commissioner, told WHEC:

“[I]f he could rewrite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he would take masks out completely when it comes to being outdoors. … Except for those close conversations, those gatherings we’re still a little on the fence about football games where everyone is yelling but casual settings, but I’ve been seeing and the evidence is there that it’s more safe outside than it is indoors.”

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY) was asked about the mask mandates, he said, “while the numbers are better, he’s not loosening the reigns on masks any time soon.

“It takes so little, half a million people have died in the nation it takes so little to wear the mask,” Cuomo later added. “People say we don’t need it. Well, you don’t need it until you do need it.”

When asked for comment, the East Irondequoit School District told WHEC:

The school district adopted a policy in august 2020 as part of reopening its schools for students five days a week. This policy and plan required students, staff and visitors to wear a mask when on school grounds. This policy was reinforced by NYSDOH recent guidance which requires that masks be worn while on all New York State public school properties. The children and staff have complied with the policy all year. Mr. Hummel chose to violate the school mask policy. He was asked to wear a mask. He refused. He was asked to leave the property. He refused. The police were called to assist . The police removed him from the school property.

When the news organization reached out to Hummel to ask if he was fully vaccinated, he declined to comment. Hummel is due back in court on June 2, according to the report.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.