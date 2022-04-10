2 Dead, Numerous Wounded in Iowa Nightclub Shooting

Two people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting in a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

The Daily Mail reports the shooting occurred at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge. It is not clear whether the shooter was apprehended.

CNN notes police are asking the people who may have been in the club to help with the investigation by providing details about the shooting.

The nightclub shooting occurred just hours after an alleged “targeted” shooting of an off-duty Cedar Rapids police officers’ home.

KWWL reports “multiple shots were fired at and struck the officer’s home, garage, and take-home squad car” around 11:30 pm. Saturday.

The off-duty officer was not injured.

Cedar Rapids police chief Wayne Jerman said, “Evidence points to this being a targeted shooting toward a sworn peace officer. It was deliberate. It was an act of intimidation and violence and we will not tolerate it. We pursue all shots-fired incidents as serious, senseless actions and as such, receive our complete attention through the full legal process.”

