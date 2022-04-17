Two Dead, 8 Different Crime Scenes, as Bullets Fly at Pittsburgh Party

Two people were killed and numerous others injured after shoots rang out during a party Sunday morning in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WTAE noted police were alerted to shots fired about 12:30 a.m. and arrived at a rental property where a party was allegedly being held.

Police found rifle and pistol casings and set up “as many as eight crime scenes spanning a few blocks in the area.”

WTAE’s Jim Madalinsky quoted police saying, “The initial investigation reveals a large party was being held at the short-term rental property, with as many as 200 people in attendance, many of them underage.”

Shots were fired inside and outside the rental property.

CBS News reported that 11 people were shot and two of them, both juveniles, succumbed to their wounds.

