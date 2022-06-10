Trump Distances Himself from Ivanka January 6 Committee Video: She Was ‘Checked Out’

Former President Donald Trump distanced himself from his daughter Ivanka Trump’s video testimony shown during the January 6 Select Committee’s hearing on Thursday, where she said she respected former Attorney General Bill Barr’s view there was no election fraud.

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning:

Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).

The committee aired a clip of her video testimony, where she said that Barr’s conclusion “affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying.”

One of the committee’s aims appears to be to drive a wedge between some people close to Trump who disagreed with him that the election had been stolen.

The committee also aired video testimony of former top Trump aide Jason Miller, who later said that the committee deceptively left out parts of his testimony.

The committee aired his testimony where he said Trump’s top data expert said he was going to lose but left out that Trump had disagreed with him since he was only looking at one aspect of data and not other things, such as pending legal challenges.

