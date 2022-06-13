Ric Grenell, an ally of former President Trump and his former Acting Director of the U.S. National Intelligence, is endorsing former investigative journalist and current Republican candidate for Congress in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, Matthew Foldi, Breitbart News learned exclusively Monday.

Grenell — who launched a group to aggressively promote engagement among California’s unregistered voters after leaving the Trump administration and declining to run in the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) — is endorsing Foldi, who is looking to unseat Democrat Rep. David Trone (MD) in the midterm election.

“Matthew Foldi is a conservative fighter who knows what it means to put America first, Grenell said in a statement. “As an investigative reporter, he exposed the corruption of the Biden Administration as they tried to cut deals with Communist China behind our backs.”

“I am proud to endorse Matthew Foldi for Congress, the only true conservative in this race, and urge all America-loving patriots to do the same,” Grenell added.

The Trump ally’s endorsement comes roughly one month before the primary election as Foldi has been raking up big-name endorsements.

In response, Foldi told Breitbart News, “Ambassador Grenell is a true statesman who has always put American interests first. He knows how crucial it is for America to stand up to China on the world stage and hold them accountable.”

“I am honored to receive his endorsement and look forward to working with conservative leaders like him to save our country from the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration,” Foldi added.

On the campaign trail, Foldi has gone after the Democrat for not keeping his taxpayer-funded offices open, dubbing him a “part-time congressman.” Foldi was traveling around the district, doing a “David Trone closed office tour” where he held live-streamed press conferences in front of the offices.

Trone’s office responded by saying that Foldi’s press conferences in front of the closed offices amounted to “misinformation,” with Foldi later calling this response “pathetic.”

The former investigative journalist has also been endorsed by Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, and Republican Reps. Don Bacon (NE), Carol Miller (WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA), Darrell Issa (CA), Claudia Tenney (NY), and Michael Waltz (FL).

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.