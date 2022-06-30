Hillary Clinton: End Senate Filibuster for ‘Constitutional Issues’ Like Right to Abortion and Voting Rights

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton voiced her support Wednesday for ending the Senate filibuster on “constitutional” issues like the right to abortion and voting rights.

“I personally believe that the Democrats should take a great big breath and risk lifting the filibuster for constitutional issues at the very least,” Clinton said.

“The two that come to mind are a woman’s right to privacy, a women’s right to make the most intimate difficult choices because of that and voting rights,” she continued.

The Senate filibuster is the 60-vote threshold required to advance legislation in the United States Senate.

Clinton spoke about the issue during an interview with PBS anchor Yamiche Alcindor at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Clinton’s endorsement of lifting the filibuster is significant, as a former senator who joins the group of more leftist activists who are frustrated by the check on their power to push forward their radical agenda in the Senate.

As a long-term senator, President Joe Biden continues resisting the idea.

Clinton has previously denied interest in running for president, but she has increasingly voiced her opinion on critical issues facing the party.

Her consideration of the idea may have changed after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In an interview on CBS on Tuesday, Clinton did not rule out the idea.

“You know, I can’t imagine it,” Clinton said when asked by CBS host Gayle King if she would run for president. “I really can’t.”

“That’s not a no,” King replied.

“Well, but what I can imagine is staying as active and outspoken as I can because I think … our country is really on the precipice, Gayle,” Clinton said.