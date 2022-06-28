Hillary Clinton Rules Out 2024 Presidential Bid — ‘I Can’t Imagine’ a Scenario

In an interview that aired Tuesday on CBS’s “Mornings,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighed in on the prospect of another presidential run.

Clinton, who lost the 2008 Democratic primary and 2016 general election, said that she missed the “day-to-day of politics,” but she could not “imagine” a scenario where she would run again in 2024.

Host Gayle King asked the former first lady, “Do you miss the day-to-day of politics? Is there any scenario in your brain that you would think, ‘I want to get back in?'”

“No,” Clinton replied. “But I miss it.”

“But there’s no scenario in 2024 you would even remotely consider?” King pressed.

“You know, I can’t imagine it,” Clinton said. “I really can’t.”

“That’s not a no,” King replied.

“Well, but what I can imagine is staying as active and outspoken as I can because I think … our country is really on the precipice, Gayle,” Clinton responded. “I think that we are looking at not only the erosion of these rights — the throwing the door open to unfettered, unregulated gun access — but we’re also looking at dismantling the federal government, how it protects our air and our water and everything else that goes along with it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent